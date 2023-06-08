Migrant worker killed in explosion at quarry near Palladam

June 08, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

A migrant worker belonging to Odisha was killed when an explosive went off during excavation in a quarry at Kodangipalayam, near Palladam, in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Babansingh (46) of Bargarh district in Odisha. Another worker Mathiyalagan (47), belonging to Senthamangalam in Tirunelveli district, who sustained injuries in the explosion was admitted to a private hospital in Coimbatore after first aid was given to him at the Palladam Government Hospital.

The Palladam police have registered a case.

The postmortem will be conducted on Friday and the body will be handed over to the relatives of the deceased worker, police sources said.