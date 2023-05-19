Migrant worker held for murdering wife five years ago

May 19, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

A migrant worker from West Bengal who murdered his wife in Anthiyur five years ago was arrested by the police in Salem district.

Rohim Gaji, 40, his wife Gopina, 26, four children and their relatives were working at a brick kiln unit at New Mettur area in Anthiyur since 2015. Police said Gopina was found speaking on mobile phone frequently, which angered her husband. Hence, a dispute prevailed between them.

On October 31, 2018, a dispute broke out between the couple and Rohim Gaji hit her with an iron spade. She suffered head injuries and died on the spot while he escaped to his native village.

When a special team from Anthiyur police arrived at West Bengal, Rohim Gaji escaped and could not be tracked.

Police said he moved to Bangladesh and was working there. Recently, he came to Tamil Nadu and was working at a brick kiln unit at Mecheri. A special team arrested him and produced in the court and lodged him at the prison.