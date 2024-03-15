Migrant worker gets 20 years of imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl near Coimbatore

March 15, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a native of Madhya Pradesh to undergo 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl near Coimbatore in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to R. Pullukushva, who hailed from Moreka in Madhya Pradesh.

The police said that Pullukushva was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl, who lived in his neighbourhood near Karumathampatti, on October 19, 2021. He took the girl to his residence when she was returning home from a grocery shop around 9 p.m. and sexually assaulted her.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl the next day, the police registered a case and arrested the man.

The court, after the completion of the trial, awarded 20 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000 on the migrant worker. The court also ordered the State government to pay a compensation of ₹4 lakh to the survivor girl.

