Migrant worker from Odisha traced in Erode

Following the tweet from former MP Kalikesh Singh Deo about a migrant worker from Odisha, who walked from Palladam in Tiruppur district to Erode, the district administration and police traced his location on Monday.

Mr. Deo claimed that the worker Nruparaj Barik was “beaten up by a few” in Tiruppur district and that he walked all the way to Erode. In response, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami directed District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan via Twitter to look into it.

Mr. Vijayakarthikeyan tweeted that Barik was located in the limits of Erode South police station. “Our district administration team is now bringing him to Tiruppur,” the Collector said.

Sources with the Tiruppur district police said that 28-year-old Barik, a native of Kalahandi, Odisha, joined a garment factory as a tailor at Ganapathipalayam in Palladam in March. On April 12, he allegedly left the hostel on the garment company premises without intimating the management in an attempt to return to his home town by foot. Although he was questioned by a few persons at Chinnakarai near Palladam, the worker was not physically assaulted, sources said.

Having reached Erode after travelling around 70 km. by foot, Erode South police found him on the evening of April 13. No injuries or property loss was ascertained, following which Barik was re-accommodated on the garment factory hostel. No police complaint was lodged in connection with this incident, according to the sources.