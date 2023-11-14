November 14, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police on Tuesday arrested a migrant worker from Madhya Pradesh who murdered a co-worker and left the body on a railway track near Anamalai in Coimbatore district.

Sonu Goyal (28), who was working in a coir mill at Anamalai, was arrested for murdering Satyendra Goyal (30), also from Madhya Pradesh.

According to the Anamalai police, Satyendra’s decapitated body was found off Pollachi – Palakkad section railway track near Meenakshipuram on Monday morning. After finding blood stains on the track around 50 metres away from the body, the Government Railway Police (GRP) suspected an assault and informed the Anamalai police.

During investigation, it was found that Satyendra was working as a tractor driver at a coconut coil mill at Anaimalai for the past several months. Sonu had been working at the same mill and they consumed alcohol together near the railway track on Sunday night.

During questioning, Sonu told the police that Satyendra’s brother Biju misbehaved with his wife a month ago. While consuming alcohol on Sunday night, Sonu condemned Satyendra for Biju’s alleged misbehaviour with his wife. However, Satyendra ridiculed Sonu over the matter.

Annoyed over Satyendra’s response, Sonu assaulted him with a stone on his head. He later dragged an unconscious Satyendra through the track for some distance and left the body on the track before leaving for the staff quarters. A train ran over Satyendra on Monday morning and his head got severed.

The police produced Sonu before a court and he was sent to judicial remand on Tuesday.