Migrant worker from Bihar ended his life, not murdered: Tiruppur District Police

March 10, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

After a prominent daily in Bihar reported that a migrant worker from Madhubani district of the northern State was murdered in Tamil Nadu, Tiruppur District Police on Friday refuted the news and clarified that it was a case of suicide. According to the police, the worker, Shambhu Mukhiya, 25, ended his life on the premises of his house on March 5 and a case was registered in connection with this. A statement issued by police said that Mukhiya’s wife Sharanya, a Tamil woman, found him dead near the bathroom of their residence near Mangalam on March 5. The deceased died by cutting the vein in hand. Mukhiya had been in depression after his younger sister’s marriage got cancelled. Reports, which said that Mukhiya died after being assaulted with sharp weapons while buying fish, were false. The Tiruppur District Police were in the process of taking action against persons who circulated false news, said the statement.  (Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050) 

