Migrant worker found dead near Coimbatore

Sanjay Choudhary, a native of Samastipur in Bihar, was found dead in a pit near Periyanaickenpalayam in the district

March 13, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old migrant worker from Bihar was found dead near Periyanaickenpalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday. 

The police identified the deceased as A. Sanjay Choudhary, a native of Samastipur in Bihar.

According to the police, Sanjay was found dead in a pit at Sri Bharathi Nagar near Gudalur Kavundampalayam with injuries. After being alerted by the locals, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police said that Sanjay worked as a welder in an industrial unit at Bettathapuram. He was staying in a rented house. The body was found a few km away from his residence and workplace.

A senior police officer said that an investigation has been launched to find out the circumstances that led to the death of the migrant worker. The post-mortem of the deceased will be held on Tuesday, the officer said.

The Periyanaickenpalayam police have registered a case of unnatural death under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc.) of the Code of Criminal Procedure based on the complaint lodged by Sanjay’s employer.

