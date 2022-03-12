Migrant worker found dead in train at Tiruppur Railway Station

March 12, 2022 15:13 IST

The 30-year-old from Assam had been travelling from Silchar to Jolarpet; he was found dead by fellow passengers; police have registered a case

A migrant worker from Assam was found dead inside a train at Tiruppur Railway Station on Friday. The body was later handed over to a relative, with the help of fellow migrant workers.

The Government Railway Police, Tiruppur said on Saturday that the deceased was identified as Arbindu Roy (30). He was employed as a security guard in Bengaluru and had boarded Train No. 12516 Silchar – Coimbatore Express train at Silchar in Assam on March 8.

Advertising

Advertising

He was supposed to deboard the train at Jolarpet, but was found dead inside the train by fellow passengers in the early hours of Friday. Meanwhile, two of his acquaintances from Silchar, who were travelling on the same train to Tiruppur for their work, contacted the deceased’s family members. As per their request, the two men decided to hand over the body to the deceased’s elder sister, who was working at a private garment company in Tiruppur, the police said.

As the train reached Tiruppur Junction around 10.30 a.m. on Friday, the two men from Assam deboarded with the body wrapped in a blanket. Seeing this, the Government Railway Police personnel rushed to the spot and conducted inquiries. The police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and sent the body to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur for an autopsy.

The deceased likely died due to a sudden cardiac arrest and was found to have a history of tobacco smoking and alcoholism as per the autopsy, the Government Railway Police claimed. The body was handed over to the elder sister on Firday evening after the autopsy.