Migrant worker found dead at Kottur in Coimbatore district

May 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A migrant worker was found murdered near Kottur in Coimbatore district on Monday.

The Kottur police have identified the deceased as Shivdutt Manjhi (31) who hailed from Bihar. Manjhi had been working in a private company at Ramanamudalipudur near Kottur for the past two weeks. The police said he used to sleep on the platforms of shops.

Manjhi was found dead with injuries on head on Monday morning. A log, suspected to be the murder weapon, was found near the body. After being alerted by the public, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to the Government Headquarters Hospital, Pollachi, for post-mortem examination.

During the investigation, it was found out that Manjhi consumed liquor from a Tasmac bar on Sunday night. G. Keerthivasan, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Valparai sub-division, said the police were investigating to find out the assailant and the motive for the murder.

As per preliminary investigations, Manjhi was assaulted by someone in a brawl.

