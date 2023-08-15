Migrant worker falls off cliff while taking selfie in Krishnagiri, rescued

August 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was on Tuesday rescued after he fell off a 30-feet cliff near the Kattinayanapalli Murugan temple in Krishnagiri.

Amit Kumar (25), employed in a wood works shop in the district, fell down when he was attempting to take a selfie from the edge of the cliff on Monday. According to the sources, Amit Kumar’s friends had returned to the temple looking for him and found that he had fallen down and fractured his legs. They alerted the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, who rescued him in a three-hour-long operation that started before dawn on Tuesday. He was shifted to Krishnagiri Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

