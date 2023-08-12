ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker dies in cylinder blast near Avinashi in Tiruppur

August 12, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:10 am IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A migrant worker reportedly died on the spot and five other workers were grievously injured after a cylinder exploded at an iron recycling plant in Kanur near Avniashi in Tiruppur district on Friday.

The deceased was identified by the police as Rajesh (22), a native of Uttar Pradesh. The Cheyur police police have registered a case.

Conservancy workers go on strike

Conservancy workers on contract in Dharapuram and Palladam municipalities staged a demonstration on Friday in protest against non-payment of July salary. The workers alleged that the delay in salary payment has been caused after the task of garbage collection was entrusted with a private agency by the local bodies.

