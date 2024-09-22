ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker attacked by sloth bear near Valparai

Published - September 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff with sloth bear attack victim Amar Oran at the Government Hospital, Valparai, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A migrant worker, who was working in a tea estate near Valparai, suffered injuries after being attacked by a sloth bear on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Amar Oran, 25, who is from Jharkhand. Forest Department officials said that Mr. Oran was working as a temporary employee in a tea estate at Sirukundra.

He had a close encounter with a sloth bear while working in the tea estate on Sunday morning. The bear attacked the worker on his left hand and leg, following which he was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

The department immediately instructed the estate management to issue alerts to all the workers about the presence of a sloth bear in the area. The workers were asked not to enter the particular area of the estate until the bear moves into the forest.

Valparai Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh said 10 anti-poaching watchers have been deployed at the estate to monitor the movement of the bear and also to avoid negative interactions with humans.

Forest Department staff visited the injured migrant worker at the Valparai hospital and handed over an immediate financial relief of ₹5,000. The injured worker was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Valparai.

