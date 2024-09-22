GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Migrant worker attacked by sloth bear near Valparai

Published - September 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department staff with sloth bear attack victim Amar Oran at the Government Hospital, Valparai, on Sunday.

Forest Department staff with sloth bear attack victim Amar Oran at the Government Hospital, Valparai, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

A migrant worker, who was working in a tea estate near Valparai, suffered injuries after being attacked by a sloth bear on Sunday.

The injured has been identified as Amar Oran, 25, who is from Jharkhand. Forest Department officials said that Mr. Oran was working as a temporary employee in a tea estate at Sirukundra.

Jharkhand man injured in sloth bear attack near Valparai 

He had a close encounter with a sloth bear while working in the tea estate on Sunday morning. The bear attacked the worker on his left hand and leg, following which he was rushed to the Government Hospital, Valparai.

The department immediately instructed the estate management to issue alerts to all the workers about the presence of a sloth bear in the area. The workers were asked not to enter the particular area of the estate until the bear moves into the forest.

Second sloth bear attack in Valparai tea estate in a week

Valparai Forest Range Officer G. Venkatesh said 10 anti-poaching watchers have been deployed at the estate to monitor the movement of the bear and also to avoid negative interactions with humans.

Forest Department staff visited the injured migrant worker at the Valparai hospital and handed over an immediate financial relief of ₹5,000. The injured worker was later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Valparai.

Negative interactions between humans, sloth bears causing concern in Valparai plateau

Published - September 22, 2024 08:48 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / nature and wildlife

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.