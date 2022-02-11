Migrant worker arrested in connection with woman’s murder in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

11 February 2022 19:18 IST

Four days after the corpse of a woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase in Tiruppur, the City Police on Friday arrested a man in connection with the case.

According to the police, Jay Lal Sawra (27), a native of Assam who has been working in Tiruppur for the past few months, was secured by a special team near Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Friday. As per preliminary investigations, he assisted the main accused in disposing the suitcase containing the body inside a stormwater drain near Nallur.

The deceased, Neha (27), and both the accused in this case were from Assam, the police said. As per the investigations, she and the main accused had worked together at a private garment company in Tiruppur for around four months. However, the motive for the murder was yet to be established, the police said.

On the evening of February 7, the main accused stuffed the woman’s corpse inside the suitcase, following which he allegedly contacted Sawra.The Tiruppur Rural (Nallur) police accessed CCTV footage allegedly showing Sawra on the pillion of a two-wheeler holding the suitcase, while the main accused drove the vehicle on Nallur-Dharapuram Road, the police said.

The suitcase was found by the residents on February 8. The body did not have any external injuries, except for ligature marks on the neck, suggesting death by strangulation.

Sawra was sent to be remanded under judicial custody on Friday.

The four special teams formed have intensified the search to trace the main accused, according to the police.