Migrant worker arrested for murder in Tiruppur

The Tiruppur South police arrested a migrant worker on charges of murdering a man who attempted to steal his mobile phone on Monday.
Police said that Dinesh Kumar (21) from Uttar Pradesh was working in a garment company in Tiruppur for the last three years. At 12.30 a.m. on Monday, as he was walking in Thennampalayam with a relative, S. Srinivasan (32) waylaid the two and threatened Kumar with a knife to hand over his mobile phone.
While the relative managed to escape from the spot, Kumar handed his mobile phone to Srinivasan. However, Kumar then snatched the knife from Srinivasan and stabbed him. Kumar left the spot after taking his phone back, leaving Srinivasan to bleed to death.
Police said that Srinivasan was a native of Rasipuram in Namakkal district and was working as a daily wage labourer in Tiruppur. He had about five cases such as pocket-picking and possession of marijuana registered against him within Tiruppur City Police limits in the past four years. Dinesh Kumar was booked under Section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded in judicial custody on Monday evening.
