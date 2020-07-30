Migrant children turn alms seekers as lockdown hits parents’ livelihood

30 July 2020 05:56 IST

‘Discussions on to provide skill training to the families’

With COVID-19 lockdown crippling the income of 22 families from Rajasthan, their 20-odd children have turned alms seekers, whose income now provides bread and butter for the families.

A total of 75 members, including 19 children less than 18 years, are residing for over two years on the land located on the way to Vendipalayam, near Solar Roundabout. Each family has their own hut that is covered with a tarpaulin sheet and accommodates only a belt cot. A few dress materials, water storage containers and utensils are their belongings.

While men used to go for construction works, women used to sell fancy items in railway station and in public places and their meagre earnings assure food for the family.

Things have changed for the worse after the lockdown in March kept them idle at home and children turning alms seekers in providing income to the family. “There is no income for us from March and eating a meal a day is a hard task”, said a family member, who earlier earned ₹80 to ₹100 a day by selling fancy items. The family now depends on the money brought by their two children, who are aged less than 10 to buy food.

“There is no job for our men and children bring some food, eatables or money everyday”, they added.

In May, the corporation had asked them to consume food at Amma Canteen at Marapalam. But, families wanted only wheat flour and other essentials and refused to take the food.

Four children were found seeking money from residents in Railway Colony who alerted Erode Railway Childline 1098, which is run by an NGO, Rights Education and Development Centre. It’s coordinator D. Jeyaraj told The Hindu that field inspection revealed the pathetic condition of the families and steps were taken to supply dry rations. He said that discussion is on to find a permanent solution, including providing skill training to the families, so that children get rehabilitated and attend the school.