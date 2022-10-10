Midnight jaunt gone bad | Three youths killed in Dharmapuri car accident

Two others sustained critical injuries

The Hindu Bureau DHARMAPURI
October 10, 2022 16:15 IST

A 15-year-old boy was among the three persons killed in a midnight jaunt gone bad, here in Savulur in Dharmapuri.

The victims Rahul (22), Santosh (15), Jeevabharathi (21), along with two other friends had taken out their car for a midnight spin on Bengaluru National Highway, when their car rammed into a truck from the rear near Savulur flyover.

According to the town police, the accident had occurred after the car lost control and crashed into the truck that was ahead. 

Santosh, a class X student; Jeevabharathi a final year B.Sc. student; and Rahul, a paramedical pass-out were killed on the spot.

Two others, Karthik (22) and Kaviyarasu (21), suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Dharmapuri.  Dharmapuri town police have registered a case.

