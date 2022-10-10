Midnight jaunt gone bad | Three youths killed in Dharmapuri car accident

ADVERTISEMENT

A 15-year-old boy was among the three persons killed in a midnight jaunt gone bad, here in Savulur in Dharmapuri.

The victims Rahul (22), Santosh (15), Jeevabharathi (21), along with two other friends had taken out their car for a midnight spin on Bengaluru National Highway, when their car rammed into a truck from the rear near Savulur flyover.

According to the town police, the accident had occurred after the car lost control and crashed into the truck that was ahead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Santosh, a class X student; Jeevabharathi a final year B.Sc. student; and Rahul, a paramedical pass-out were killed on the spot.

Two others, Karthik (22) and Kaviyarasu (21), suffered grievous injuries and were admitted to a private hospital in Dharmapuri. Dharmapuri town police have registered a case.