Microorganisms sprayed to clear water spread areas of algae

Considering the spread of algae, and foul smell emanating from the water spread areas of Stanley Reservoir along certain villages here, effective microorganisms are sprayed in those areas to tackle the issue. According to officials, the works will be completed in a week.

The district administration has been receiving complaints regarding foul odour and growth of algae along the water spread areas of the reservoir in certain villages. Following this, the Agriculture, Fisheries and local administration departments have started works to spray effective microorganisms to clean it up.

According to officials, effective microorganisms will be sprayed for about 10 km on the both sides of the water spread areas, covering Bannavadi, Cauveripuram, Thinnapatti and a few other villages.

Recently, District Collector S.A.Raman, legislators and senior officials oversaw the operations here.

Officials said the algae and foul smell would have occurred after crops cultivated in the water spread areas immersed in water as the inflow. As the crops started decaying, release of gases like methane could have caused the odour.

The effective microorganisms would eliminate the foul smell and spread of algaes without affecting the water quality, the officials said. They said the work at Bannavadi area was completed.