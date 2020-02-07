Micro units urged to go in for energy audits

The Government extends 50% subsidy to micro and small-scale units that want to take up energy audit, said P. Karthigaivasan, General Manager of the District Industries Centre (DIC).

Speaking at the inaugural of an awareness programme on energy audit and energy conservation, organised here on Thursday by Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises and the DIC, Mr. Karthigaivasan said energy loss due to factors such as poor maintenance of machinery at industries, transmission loss, and equipment repairs at industries is high. If industries take up energy audit and implement measures to conserve energy, they can bring down the electricity bill by nearly 50 %. The Government helps industries save energy. It has an approved panel of energy auditors and extends 50 % subsidy to micro and small-scale industries that take up energy audits, he said.

J. James, president of TACT, said the micro units need to look at ways to come out of the challenges that they face. The State Government supports micro units through several schemes that are implemented by the DIC. Awareness among micro units should improve on the schemes and support available from the Government.

Since 2009 the State Government is giving subsidy for purchase of generator sets. The Association had played a key role in getting this subsidy. Similarly, to get 25 % capital subsidy, the micro units should provide several documents, including rental agreement for five years. The association took this up with the Government and it was reduced to 11 months.

Mr. James said following the meeting on Thursday, 10 micro units have come forward to conduct energy audit. A similar awareness meeting will be held at Irugur soon. These programmes will help the micro and cottage industries save on energy cost, he said.