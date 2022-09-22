Micro units to write to CM on power tariff revision

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 22, 2022 21:53 IST

Industrial associations representing the micro and small-scale industries in Coimbatore will write to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday seeking reduction in electricity tariff.

The federation of Coimbatore industrial associations, which has 14 industrial bodies as it’s members, decided at a meeting here on Thursday to appeal to the Chief Minister.

J. James, coordinator of the federation, said though the industry bodies represented to Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission against hike in fixed charges, the rates were revised.

The hike would push micro and small industries out of business. Hence, it was decided that the 14 associations would write to Mr. Stalin seeking withdrawal of the hike in fixed charges for units consuming upto 150 KW power, and removal of peak hour charges for these units, he said.

