Micro units seek time to pay GST dues

The Coimbatore and Tiruppur Districts Tiny and Micro Enterprises Association (COTMA) has appealed to the GST Commissionerate to give six months time for micro units to pay the GST dues.

Memorandum

The association’s office-bearers submitted a memorandum on Monday to Rajesh Sodhi, Principal Commissioner of the GST Commissionerate here. They said the micro and cottage industries, numbering over 50,000 in the district, mostly do job orders for bigger units. The GST on these units was reduced from 18 % to 12 % recently.

The bigger units pay the job work amount to the micro units after 120 days or even 150 days. However, the units should pay the GST regularly. The association has been demanding the Government to insist on the bigger units to make payments to the vendors in 45 days. If the micro units do not pay the GST for six months, the registration is suspended and when they clear the dues, the registration is revoked after a month or two.

The government also warns that action will be taken on the bank accounts of the units that do not pay the GST regularly.

The association president C. Sivakumar said the GST assessee account should be made active as soon as the dues were remitted. The units should be given six months time to clear the dues and the bank accounts of the assessees should not be affected.