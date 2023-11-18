Micro units seek government support to repay loans

November 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro and cottage enterprises in Coimbatore district have appealed to the district administration and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regulate private sector banks that allegedly collect high interest rates from the micro units.

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Association of Micro and Cottage Enterprises (TACT) said one of the micro units that took ₹1.31 crores loan from a private bank in 2017 repaid ₹65.83 lakhs. However, after March 2020, when lockdown was enforced to control spread of COVID 19 resulted in loss of orders, high cost of raw materials, etc for the micro and cottage units. Hence, the unit was unable to repay the dues. The bank asked the unit to repay ₹1.69 crore. The account was brought under SARFAESI Act and a property was taken possession by the bank, claimed J. James, president of the association.

There is no regulation for private banks in collecting dues from MSMEs that struggle to repay the loans. The micro and cottage units are reeling under financial stress after the pandemic and many of the units have taken loans from private banks or private lenders. They are charged high interest rates and when the units struggle to repay the loans, they are unable to reschedule the loans. The RBI and the government should act to protect the units, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.