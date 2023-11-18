HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Micro units seek government support to repay loans

November 18, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Micro and cottage enterprises in Coimbatore district have appealed to the district administration and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to regulate private sector banks that allegedly collect high interest rates from the micro units.

ALSO READ
MSMEs in Coimbatore demand measures to increase fund availability

A press release from the Tamil Nadu Association of Micro and Cottage Enterprises (TACT) said one of the micro units that took ₹1.31 crores loan from a private bank in 2017 repaid ₹65.83 lakhs. However, after March 2020, when lockdown was enforced to control spread of COVID 19 resulted in loss of orders, high cost of raw materials, etc for the micro and cottage units. Hence, the unit was unable to repay the dues. The bank asked the unit to repay ₹1.69 crore. The account was brought under SARFAESI Act and a property was taken possession by the bank, claimed J. James, president of the association.

There is no regulation for private banks in collecting dues from MSMEs that struggle to repay the loans. The micro and cottage units are reeling under financial stress after the pandemic and many of the units have taken loans from private banks or private lenders. They are charged high interest rates and when the units struggle to repay the loans, they are unable to reschedule the loans. The RBI and the government should act to protect the units, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / central bank / bankruptcy

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.