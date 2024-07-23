GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Micro units say budget does not address their requirements

Published - July 23, 2024 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The micro and cottage industries in Coimbatore have expressed disappointment over the Union Budget announcements saying it does not address their requirements.

There are no incentives for capital investments and no relief from high interest rates, said J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

The Coimbatore Tirupur Cottage and Micro Entrepreneurs Association president C. Sivakumar said the reduction of Customs Duty for iron and copper scrap and increase in Mudra loan limit will benefit the MSMEs and engineering units. However, there is no measure to boost market demand.

According to the Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association president M. Raveendran, the programmes planned to generate employment will benefit the industry. But, the raw material prices should be reduced and interest rates brought down for the MSMEs.

The Laghu Udyog Bharati - Tamil Nadu welcomed the plan to open SIDBI branches in all MSME clusters and restructuring of stressed MSMEs with government assistance.

The Builders Association of India president K. Viswanathan said while there are measures giving thrust to the infrastructure sector, there are no specific measures for the contractors/builders.

