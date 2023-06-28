HamberMenu
Micro units reiterate demand for withdrawal of peak hour electricity charges

June 28, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT) has appealed to Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister Thangam Thennarasu to withdraw peak hour charges for micro and cottage industries.

The Association president J. James said in a press release that the units were paying 15 % of the current consumption charges as peak hour charges even if they do not operate the workshops during the peak hours. The charges were introduced for micro units last year.

Similarly, the micro units paid ₹ 35 per kw till 112 kw as fixed charges. Now, the fixed charges are ₹75 per kw till 50 kw and ₹ 150 per kw from 51 to 112 kw. “We do not mind higher current consumption charges. But, increase in fixed charges and introduction of peak hour charges were affecting the units that do only job work. We do not get even 8 % profit for the job work and steep high in electricity charges have crippled the units,” he said.

The association sought withdrawal of peak hour charges and reverting to the earlier tariff for fixed charges for micro units.

