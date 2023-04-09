Micro units plan to develop industrial park in Coimbatore

April 09, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore Tiruppur Micro Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA) plans to set up an industrial park here so that some of the micro units operating out of rented buildings can move into own buildings outside Coimbatore city.

Association president A. Sivakumar told The Hindu a delegation of micro units met the Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan last month and submitted a memorandum demanding relaxation in norms for micro units that were interested in promoting an industrial park jointly with Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (SIDCO). The delegation also sought 100% of the project cost as grant for such parks as against the 75% or ₹15 crore grant now.

The government provided grant to industries that developed industrial estates on minimum 10 acres. But, micro units cannot afford to purchase 10 acres and hence, the Association had sought reduction of minimum land to two acres, he said.

Last week, the government announced reduction in the minimum land required for such projects. The Association will now purchase 2.19 acres outside Coimbatore city, register a special purpose vehicle called COTMA Industrial Park, and develop infrastructure including roads, common facility centre and drains. It is estimated that the total project cost will work out to ₹12 crore approximately. “We will try to meet the Minister and State government officials again soon and seek 100% grant,” he said.

The plan is to help 38 units that are operating out of rented buildings in Coimbatore city move to own buildings outside the city and have access to common facilities. These units will purchase minimum 1.5 cents to seven cents each and set up sheds at the park.

Of the 6,000 members of the Association, nearly 3,500 are located in rented buildings in Coimbatore city. They face challenges such as complaints from residents nearby, restrictions to operating during night hours, and pollution reports. The aim is to identify small parcels of land outside the city, develop infrastructure jointly with the government and enable these units in the city move to the industrial parks, he said.