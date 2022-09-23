Micro units in Coimbatore write to CM on power tariff hike

Industrial associations representing the micro and small-scale industries in Coimbatore wrote to Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday seeking reduction in electricity tariff.

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, which has 14 industrial bodies as its members, decided at a meeting here on Thursday to appeal to the Chief Minister.

J. James, coordinator of the federation, said though the industry bodies represented to Electricity Minister V. Senthilbalaji and the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission against hike in fixed charges, the rates were revised.

The hike will push micro and small industries out of business. Hence, it was decided that the 14 associations will write to Mr. Stalin seeking withdrawal of the hike in fixed charges for units consuming upto 150 KW power, and removal of peak hour charges for these units, he said.