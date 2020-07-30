Micro units in Coimbatore seek relaxations

30 July 2020 07:41 IST

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, representing micro units across sectors, has appealed to the State government to resume bus and rail services so that workers who returned to their home towns within the State or in other States can return.

In a memorandum to the Chief Minister, the Federation said if the government will continue to implement the e-pass system for travel to other districts, industries should be able to get the pass without delays or hindrances.

The government should impose restrictions only in areas where there are more COVID-19 cases and not across the State.

In the case of COVID positive case in an industry, the unit should not be closed. Similarly, bank services should continue so that MSMEs are not affected, the Federation said in the memorandum.