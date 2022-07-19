Micro units in Coimbatore oppose move to hike electricity tariff

Micro units and power looms in the district have opposed the proposal by the State government to increase the electricity tariff.

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, over 20,000 units work out of sheds taken on rent and these have sub-meters to calculate electricity consumption. The units are shelling out ₹8 to ₹9 a unit and will have to pay ₹10.50 to ₹11 a unit with the hike. “This will be a major challenge,” he said. The units were already burdened with drop in orders and almost 150 % hike in property tax. Hence, the micro units opposed the proposed hike, he said.

The Coimbatore and Tiruppur district job working powerloom unit owners association said the units did not get an increase in job working rates for almost eight years and revised rates were announced after the job working units staged several protests.

The government had proposed 70 paise increase per unit of electricity consumed by the power loom units, for more than 750 units of electricity consumed. On an average, a unit with 10 to 12 looms consumed almost 4,000 units of electricity in two months. The government had created a special slab for power looms to give a special tariff.

Considering the market condition and the challenges faced by the job working units, it should create a special slab and give free power to these units, it said.