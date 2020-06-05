Micro units in Coimbatore face challenges in getting bank loans

A section of representatives of micro and small-scale manufacturing industries in Coimbatore are facing challenges getting the additional bank loan announced by the Union Finance Minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT), there are three categories of units: those who get the additional loan, those that do not get the loan, and those that have one or two months of dues pending for existing loans and are hence, unable to get the additional loan. Banks have sent messages to industries about the loans, but it is the bigger industries in the MSME sector that are getting the additional loan, he said. Those who have pending dues for previous loans for just one or two months, have not been declared NPAs are not given the additional loan. These units need fund support now, as they remained shut for more than a month and did not have any income, he said.

Members of a federation of 19 industrial associations, representing the micro and small-scale units, met Vanathi Srinivasan, State general secretary of the BJP and explained the challenges the units face.

There are also efforts to come out with an online database that will help officials and industry owners trace the loans given to units, with bank details, applications pending, reasons for the delay, etc., he said.

According to P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, all the banks have sent messages to the MSMEs on the additional loans. The government has said the interest rates for the additional loan should be between 7.25 % to 9.25 %. Several banks have decided to give loans at the higher rate, he said.

Further, there are many units that have just one or two machines, have only current account with banks, and do not have loans. These units also need financial support now as they are into manufacturing activities and the additional loan should be extended to such industries too, he said.