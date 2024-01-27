ADVERTISEMENT

Micro units in Coimbatore demand steps to bring down raw material prices

January 27, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Micro and cottage enterprises in Coimbatore district have demanded measures to make available raw materials at competitive prices.

The Coimbatore and Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs’ Association (COTMA) said in its Budget demands that the industries in Tamil Nadu procured raw materials from other States and hence the prices were relatively high. This affected the competitiveness of the MSMEs in the State resulting in loss of jobs and livelihoods.

In an effort to ensure that the MSMEs get raw materials at competitive prices, the government should open raw material banks in Coimbatore and permit wholesale and retail sales from these warehouses. It should form a committee including government officials and industrial associations to monitor the prices of raw materials.

The government should also increase export duty on raw materials so that the materials were available in the domestic market at affordable prices for the domestic industries.

C. Sivakumar, president of the Association, said the government had issued Kisan cards to farmers to buy inputs for farming. It should issue similar cards to MSMEs, based on their bank accounts, to buy raw materials. It should also reduce the interest, processing fees, and insurance for loans taken under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises, he said.

