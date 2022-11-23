Micro units in Coimbatore demand adequate allocation of funds for government subsidy schemes

November 23, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Micro and small-scale units here have demanded adequate allocation of funds for schemes through which the State government gives subsidies.

According to C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore Tirupur districts micro and cottage entrepreneurs association, some micro units have not received for almost a year now capital subsidy given by the government to MSMEs.

Coimbatore is an industrialised district with a large number of MSMEs. Allocation for government schemes for the district should be higher to meet the requirement here.

There are several units that invested to expand operations or start new units to overcome the challenges that came with COVID-19. These units had applied for government subsidy. But, the applications are cleared on seniority basis and some are pending for almost 12 months, he said.

“It looks like these arrears will be cleared only before the end of the financial year. The units need funds to continue operations now. Priority should be for micro and small-scale units,” he added.

Official sources said subsidy payments have been cleared till January 2022. There are schemes that came with the MSME Policy and the government allocates funds every quarter for these schemes. The next allocation will be for January-March quarter. Usually disbursements are high during these months. So, the pending payments are likely to be cleared then, the sources said.