Micro units face challenges in getting bank loans

COIMBATORE

05 June 2020 22:47 IST

‘The bigger industries among the MSME sector are getting the additional loan’

Micro and small-scale manufacturing industries here say they face several challenges in getting the additional bank loan announced by the Union Finance Minister for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

According to J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, there are three categories of units: those who get the additional loan, those that do not get the loan, and those that have one or two months dues pending for the existing loans and are hence, unable to get the additional loan.

Banks had sent messages to industries. But it was the bigger industries among the MSME sector that were getting the additional loan, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Those who had pending dues for the previous loans for just one or two months and had not been declared NPAs were not given the additional loan.

These units need fund support now as they remained shut for more than a month and did not have any income, he said.

Members of the federation of 19 industrial associations, representing the micro and small-scale units, met Vanathi Srinivasan, State general secretary of BJP, and explained the challenges the units faced.

There were also efforts to come out with an online database that would help the officials and the industry owners trace the loans given to units with bank details, applications pending and reasons for the delay, he said.

According to P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, all the banks have sent messages to the MSMEs on the additional loans. The government has said the interest rates for the additional loan should be between 7.25 % to 9.25 %. Several banks have decided to give loans at the higher rate.

Further, there were many units that had just one or two machines, had only current account with banks, and did not have loans. These units also need financial support now as they were into manufacturing activity and the additional loan should be extended to such industries too, he said.