Micro units express concern over functioning in rented buildings

Coimbatore

03 March 2021 23:46 IST

A micro unit, operating out of a property that is under legal dispute at TVS Nagar here, had lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday alleging damage to it.

“A group of men entered the industry, that is functioning in a rental building for the last 10 years, and had damaged it. They tried to enter another one on the same premises and we stopped it. The other unit has also given a complaint,” alleged J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises.

More than 20,000 micro units in Coimbatore district function in rented buildings. The incident has created fear among these unit owners of safety, he said. The officials concerned should take stringent action against those disturbing operation of the industries and ensure that there are no such incidents in the future, he added.

The micro units are just reviving after the COVID-19 lockdown and now the two units have to spend on repairing the damages. If there are such incidents and there is no safety to micro units that operate on rental buildings, it is a matter of concern.

Mr. James said that one of the long-pending demands of the Association is an industrial estate for micro units. The owners of micro units cannot afford to invest and buy land, even if the Association takes the initiative. And, only a few units will benefit if there is such a project if an industrial estate is developed by the private sector.

So, the government should construct multi-storeyed industrial estate here at select locations that are clusters for micro units. And the units should be able to pay for the space in instalments. Only then can the micro units have safety and have their own space at an affordable rate, Mr. James said.