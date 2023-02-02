Micro units disappointed with Budget

February 02, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

The Laghu Udyog Bharati, Tamil Nadu, has said the Union Budget presented on Wednesday is futuristic.

The Association welcomed announcements related to provision of ₹ 9,000 crore under Credit Guarantee scheme to MSMEs. This will enable collateral-free credit of ₹2 lakh crore for MSMEs. The KYC process will be simplified and PAN will be used as a common identifier. To help MSMEs, who were unable to fulfil their contracts due to the pandemic and their deposits were forfeited, will be refunded 95% of the forfeited amount. To bring ease of doing business more than 39,000 compliances under various Acts have been reduced. The Jan Vishwas Bill to amend 42 laws has been introduced in Parliament, it said.

The Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers’ Association said in a release that the Budget does not provide any relief to the MSMEs that were yet to come out of the impact of the pandemic. The Budget did not have any announcement related to reduction of interest rates or waiver of loan dues. The revamped credit guarantee scheme is inadequate to address the needs of the micro units, it said.