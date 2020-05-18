Coimbatore

Micro units appeal to District Collector to hold weekly meetings

The micro units here have appealed to the District Collector to hold monthly meetings to review and monitor whether the Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs) get support measures announced by the Union Finance Minister.

According to Coimbatore and Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs’ Association president C. Sivakumar, the Finance Minister announced that collateral free loans to the tune of ₹3 lakh crore will be disbursed to MSMEs by the banks. The Collector should hold a monthly meeting of bank officials, District Industries Centre officials, and industry associations to monitor whether the MSMEs in the district received the assistance from the banks.

He also appealed to the Union Government to extend the loans at 6 % interest and urged the banks to extend six months moratorium for interest payment.

