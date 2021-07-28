Micro units appeal to Corpn. Commissioner

Coimbatore

28 July 2021 00:27 IST

The Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Entrepreneurs (TACT) has appealed to Corporation Commissioner to keep the industry associations informed if it is taking up surveys of the units in the city.

In a memorandum to the Commissioner, the Association said the micro units were reporting the visit of some people to the units who were asking for GST registration number and other details on behalf of the Corporation. They do not have identity card or official document to prove that they were from the local body.

If the Corporation is taking any survey of industries, it should inform the associations. Otherwise, the micro units are hesitant to share the details, he said.

Advertising

Advertising