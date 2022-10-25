Micro level private job fair in Salem on October 28

A micro level private job fair would be held at the District Employment and Career Guidance Centre at Gorimedu from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on October 28.

A release from Collector S. Karmegam said that the job fair that was held on Fridays in the district to benefit youngsters will be held every month on the second and fourth Fridays. Recruiters from manufacturing sector, technical, textile, banking services, insurance, medical, construction and from other important sectors would participate in the fair to recruit candidates to fill vacancies in their respective organisations.

Candidates with qualification of Class 8, Class 10 and Class 12, I.T.I. diploma, graduation, engineering, nurse, teachers and with other qualifications can take part in the recruitment. Interested youths should register at the portal www.tnprivatejobs.tn.gov.in. For more details contact through email at jobfairmccsalem@gmail.com or through the landline number 0427-2401750, the release added.