Micro lab in Krishnagiri GH closed on Sunday

The micro lab at the Krishnagiri Government Headquarters Hospital was closed on Sunday delaying the testing of swab sample of a patient, who was admitted to the COVID-19 isolation ward a day earlier.

A 40-year-old housemaid from Bengaluru was admitted with all but one of the symptoms (fever) of novel coronavirus infection and the duty doctor had recommended testing of her swab sample. She was brought to the hospital by her son on Saturday evening.

According to her son, four days ago, she was taken to a government health centre near his house in Bengaluru for diarrhoea, chest pain, and difficult breathing. They was given tablets but did not recover. He then took her to a private hospital, where an X-ray showed chest phlegm. The private hospital had referred her to a government hospital in Bengaluru requesting “for throat swab for COVID-19.”

However, upon his widowed mother’s insistence he brought her by road to Krishnagiri, her maternal town. She was admitted on Saturday night.

But the swab test could not be done on Sunday as the micro-lab functioning with two technicians was closed.

A medical staff attending to the patient at the isolation ward said, “There are varying symptoms, some may have loose motions, vomiting, fever, throat pain, breathlessness. We’ve been asked to screen, wherever there are 90% of symptoms,” she said.

“The duty doctor who checked in the morning said, Amma’s sugar is very high and BP low. She said, the swab test will be done tomorrow (Monday), when the lab opens,” said the son.

At the GH, the patient was referred to by the sanitation staff as “corona patient” alluding to a doctor’s warning to the hospital staff.

According to Paramasivam, Joint Director, Health, the swabs will be collected and tested both for TB, locally and sent to Salem for COVID-19 on Monday. Asked about the micro lab being closed on Sundays especially now during a pandemic, Govindan, Deputy Director of Health said,

“They are also humans. But, they will be on call, can be summoned when needed.”