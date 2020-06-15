Micro industries seek time to pay electricity charges

The Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations has appealed to the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation and the district administration time to pay the electricity consumption charges.

The Federation members presented a memorandum in this regard to the Tangedco Chief Engineer and to District Collector K. Rajamani on Monday.

They pointed that they had already appealed to the Electricity Minister for time beyond June 15 as the micro and small-scale industries had just commenced production and were facing several financial challenges.

“The units need more time to pay the charges and till the government takes a decision in this regard, the Tangedco should not disconnect supply connections,” the Federation said.

Apart from the power charges, the Railway Suppliers Association has appealed to the Centre to reconsider its decision to deduct tax at source from suppliers who do components for government organisations.

The Association said 2 % of the payment was deducted at source if the purchase order was more than ₹ 2.5 lakh. This would be remitted to the GST portal and the suppliers could adjust the TDS against the GST payable.

This was an additional burden on the small-scale vendors.

Suppliers raised GST invoice and e-way bill before dispatching goods and hence there was no possible way to evade tax, the Association said.