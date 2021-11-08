Micro food processing units eligible for support under PMFME scheme

Micro food processing units in the informal sector are eligible for support under the Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFME) here in the district.

Launched under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, PMFME is being implemented with the Central funding of 60% and the State funding of 40%. The scheme is geared towards strengthening unorganised micro food processing units and to promote formalisation of the sector.

According to the administration, the scheme is being implemented for a five year period from 2020-21 upto 2024-25. Under this, based on the principal of “One District, One Product price” the scheme seeks to enhance the competitiveness of existing individual micro enterprises and promote formalisation of the sector. This envisions providing support to Farmer Producer Organisations, Self Help Groups and Producers Cooperatives along their entire value chain.

Existing micro food processing enterprises, new enterprises will be provided financial support on individual basis for strengthening infrastructure of the existing units, strengthening the producers cooperatives, the administration has stated. Under the scheme, a micro food processing unit may secure 35% or up to ₹10 lakh subsidy. Similarly, a 50 % subsidy will be provided for marketing. In addition, support for bank credit will also be provided to the units under the Scheme.

Those seeking to benefit from the scheme may contact the Deputy Director(Agricultural Marketing) on 9865815763.