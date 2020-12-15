Micro and small-scale unit owners seek steps to control raw material prices

Members of various industrial associations staging a demonstration in the city on Tuesday.

COIMBATORE

15 December 2020 23:07 IST

Micro and small-scale unit owners of nearly 19 industrial associations staged a protest here on Tuesday, demanding steps by the Central and State governments to control prices of raw materials used by these industries.

J. James, co-ordinator of Federation of Coimbatore Industrial Associations, said nearly 700 people from different associations took part in the protest. The main demand was control of raw material prices.

Advertising

Advertising

The protesters also demanded steps by the governments to address the challenges faced by the micro and small-scale units. They sought a separate loan policy by the banks for micro units.

In a memorandum submitted later in the day to Collector K. Rajamani, the Federation said the additional credit extended by banks to help MSMEs tide over the challenges they faced because of the lockdown had been used to buy raw materials at high prices. The Centre should form a price monitoring committee, should stop export of steel and plastic, and remove the import duty on steel and copper.

It should also re-open the SAIL yard here.

The Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association said, in a press release, that its members would down shutters for a day in support of the strike by the foundries. The small foundries had announced indefinite strike from December 16, protesting against the spiralling prices.

Over 50,000 micro and cottage industries in the district supply components to textile machinery, pumpset, railways, wet grinders, and automobile manufacturing units.

These units source the raw materials - steel, copper and aluminium - from other States.

These units also buy castings manufactured at over 600 foundries here. The foundries have seen raw material prices go up by nearly 15 % to 60 % in the last four months.