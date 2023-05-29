MGR Market traders refuse to temporarily shift outlets to Kavundampalayam, petition Coimbatore Collector

May 29, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Traders of MGR Market on Mettupalayam Road in the city, on Monday, petitioned the Collector, refusing to shift their business to a space in Kavudampalayam, allotted temporarily by the Corporation.

The civic body plans to shift the outlets to an abandoned dump yard in Kavudampalayam, locally called ‘Eru Company’, pro tem.

The Corporation, in its budget, stated, “Under the Capital Grants scheme, the MGR Market, Anna Market and Sundarapuram Tomato Market will be converted to modern complexes with all basic amenities.”

C.N. Palanisamy, president of the Coimbatore District Wholesale Vegetable Traders’ Association, alleged that the new spot did not have any facilities or safety measures installed for the 2,500 traders in MGR Market.

“The waste in the area has not been cleared. There are no electrical sockets for traders who generate bills with computers. Further, the road abutting the new location is at risk of being damaged as it cannot bear the mass of heavy trucks carrying roughly 30-40 tonnes of vegetable load,” he added.

According to Mr. Palanisamy, until the civic body erects concrete slabs for the shops at a 15-acre site and provides drinking water, toilet facilities, electrical sockets, a peripheral compound wall and a canteen, the vendors and traders will continue business at the MGR Market.

It is to be noted that the traders of the Anna Market, headed by Anna Market Traders’ Association president S.V. Chandran recently demanded partial shifting of vendors.

However, Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap stated that refurbishing the markets could not be done partially and that the work would be completed in three months. “The construction and debris waste in the open area will be cleared immediately,” he added.