MGNREGS workers in Talavadi face hardship in cash withdrawal from other bank ATMs

July 05, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - ERODE

Farmers in Talavadi claimed that workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) were not allowed to withdraw cash from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of other banks in the hill area.

Tamil Maanila Vivasaya Tholilalar Sangam’s Talavadi East Union’s first conference was held at Hasanur on July 2 in which a resolution was passed. The resolution said that 15 villages in the hill area come under Thingalur panchayat in Talavadi Union and over 1,000 people were involved in the 100-days work. Since farm lands in the hill area are rain-fed, most of them carry out works under the scheme. Their wages get credited to their account at the Bank of India’s branch at Arapalayam, located 40 km from Thingalur panchayat. “Each worker has to spend a whole day to withdraw money every week and spend ₹ 150 for transportation,” the resolution said and claimed that workers sometimes return without money due to shortage of funds in the bank.

The resolution said that the State Bank of India’s service centre was located at Sujilkarai in Thingalur panchayat. “But, the workers’ Bank of India debit card does not work at the centre,” the resolution said and claimed that technical changes were done by their home branch to prevent the withdrawal. The resolution wanted the district administration to intervene so that workers could withdraw their money from the SBI ATM at Sujilkarai.

When contacted, officials at the District Lead Bank said they would look into the issue and ensure that bank customers face no hardship in doing transactions.

