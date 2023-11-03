MGNREGS workers demand wage arrears in Erode

November 03, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - ERODE

Claiming that they were not paid wages for the last three months, over 1,500 workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) staged a demonstration in front of the block development office at Sathyamangalam on Friday.

The protesters said that over 20,000 people are benefiting under the scheme in the Sathyamangalam, Talavadi and Bhavanisagar unions. The Central government had fixed ₹294 as daily wages for 2023-24 for the State. But, they were paid less wages, they claimed. Work was not provided to them for 100 days and wages were not paid to them regularly and were pending for three months now, they alleged.

“Ahead of Deepavali, the workers were left with no money to purchase dresses or essential commodities for their families,” they said and wanted the State government to pressurise the Central government to release funds.

Demonstrations were held at Bhavanisagar and Talavadi, too, in which over 650 workers took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT