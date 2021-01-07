Mettur surplus water scheme works progressing at steady pace

Collector asks officials to complete the works within the scheduled time frame

District Collector S.A. Raman inspected works for Mettur surplus water scheme here on Wednesday and said that the works are progressing at a steady pace.

The Mettur surplus scheme is being implemented at an approximate cost of ₹565 crore and the foundation for the project was laid in March last year.

According to officials from Public Works Department, surplus water from the Mettur dam would be pumped to 100 lakes in Sarbanga basin in the district.

Mr. Raman reviewed the progress of laying of pipelines and construction of pump house at Thippampatti.

According to officials, pipeline laying works are progressing at a steady pace and six km. of the 12-km. pipeline to be laid between Thippampatti and M. Kallipatti lake has been completed and remaining works are progressing. Pipelines have been laid for four km. to Nangavelli as well, officials said.

Mr. Raman advised officials to complete the works within the scheduled time frame.

According to officials, surplus water would be taken through canal to main pump house in Thippampatti and be pumped to M.Kallipatti lake which is locate 12 km. away through pipelines here. Water would be taken 23 lakes from M.Kallipatti lake.

Similarly, water would be taken 33 water bodies by pumping water from Thippampatti pump house to Nangavalli lake. Also, water would be taken to 30 lakes through a sub-pumping station at Kannantheri lake. Officials said that 4,238 acres of agricultural land would benefit from the scheme.