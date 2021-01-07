Mettur surplus water scheme works progressing at steady pace

District Collector S.A. Raman inspected works for Mettur surplus water scheme here on Wednesday and said that the works are progressing at a steady pace.
The Mettur surplus scheme is being implemented at an approximate cost of ₹565 crore and the foundation for the project was laid in March last year.
According to officials from Public Works Department, surplus water from the Mettur dam would be pumped to 100 lakes in Sarbanga basin in the district.
Mr. Raman reviewed the progress of laying of pipelines and construction of pump house at Thippampatti.
According to officials, pipeline laying works are progressing at a steady pace and six km. of the 12-km. pipeline to be laid between Thippampatti and M. Kallipatti lake has been completed and remaining works are progressing. Pipelines have been laid for four km. to Nangavelli as well, officials said.
Mr. Raman advised officials to complete the works within the scheduled time frame.
According to officials, surplus water would be taken through canal to main pump house in Thippampatti and be pumped to M.Kallipatti lake which is locate 12 km. away through pipelines here. Water would be taken 23 lakes from M.Kallipatti lake.
Similarly, water would be taken 33 water bodies by pumping water from Thippampatti pump house to Nangavalli lake. Also, water would be taken to 30 lakes through a sub-pumping station at Kannantheri lake. Officials said that 4,238 acres of agricultural land would benefit from the scheme.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath