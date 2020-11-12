‘Mettur surplus scheme works likely to complete by Jan. next year’

District Collector S.A. Raman on Wednesday inspected the ongoing works of Mettur surplus scheme.
Mr .Raman said in a release that the works are being carried out on a war footing. He said that details regarding land acquisition for the project has been published in the gazette and advertised in dailies.
The Collector said that negotiations are being held with farmers whose land would be acquired and appropriate compensation would be given. He said that pipe laying works are being carried after farmers provided full consent for the project.
Mr. Raman said that they are targeting to complete works by January next year and works to renovate and strengthen the bunds of 100 lakes that would benefit under the scheme would be started soon.
