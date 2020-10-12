Mettur Road inspected for reintroducing two-way traffic

With motorists and traders urging the district police to reintroduce two-way traffic on Mettur Road, Collector C. Kathiravan, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai and Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan, along with senior police officials inspected the stretch and discussed vehicle flow patterns on Monday.

The 750-m stretch from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner is one of the busiest stretches in the city with the presence of Corporation central bus stand and commercial establishments on both sides of the road.

The district police had in May introduced one-way traffic system on the stretch by allowing vehicles to move from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner while vehicles in the other direction were diverted through Nachiappa Road. This led to frequent congestion on Nachiappa Road while the stretch from Swastik Corner to GH Roundabout was closed for vehicle traffic.

On Monday, Mr. Kathiravan, Mr. Thangadurai, Mr. Elangovan and other senior police officials inspected Mettur Road and held discussions on reintroducing two-way traffic on the stretch. Flow of vehicles, traffic congestion, vehicle parking in front of shops and vehicle traffic on Nachiappa Road were discussed. The officials said a decision would be taken on the issue soon.