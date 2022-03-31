Mettur dedicated water scheme inspected

March 31, 2022 18:39 IST

Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran and senior officials inspected the lift irrigation house for Salem Corporation’s dedicated drinking water scheme at Mettur.

The public representatives along with Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj inspected the Thottilpatti lift irrigation house from where water is drawn for the Salem Corporation’s dedicated drinking water scheme from Mettur dam.

The authorities enquired about the amount of drinking water drawn from Mettur for drinking water purposes in Corporation limits. The authorities also inspected the water treatment plant here. Measures to provide regular water supply during summer season was also discussed.

According to officials, 127 MLD of water is drawn per day under the scheme for supply to Corporation limits. To ensure regular supply of water during summer season in Corporation areas, the civic body is planning to install additional pumps for drawing water, Mr. Ramachandran said.