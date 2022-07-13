Mettur dam water level up by over 7 feet in 2 days   

The Cauvery remained in spate at Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

With the inflow remaining over 90,000 cusecs at the Stanley reservoir in Mettur, the water level has gone up by over seven feet in two days.

Officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) said that at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the water level stood at 107.45 feet, as against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 120 feet. The figure was 100.44 feet on Tuesday morning and 105.81 feet on Wednesday morning.

The inflow, which was 98,208 cusecs on Wednesday morning, increased to 1,00,153 cusecs at noon before dropping to 93,711 cusecs in the evening. At 4 p.m., the storage was 74.83 tmc ft as against the dam’s full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft, while the discharge into the river for delta irrigation stood at 15,000 cusecs.

A WRD official said if the current inflow of over 90,000 cusecs continued, the water level was expected to touch 110 feet on Thursday.

Hogenakkal inflow drops

Meanwhile, the inflow at Hogenakkal fell to 90,000 cusecs on Wednesday evening. After exceeding 1,08,000 cusecs, the water level fell with Karnataka slowing down the quantum of water released from its reservoirs.

Though the water level crossed one lakh cusecs on Tuesday, the cumulative quantum released from the KRS and Kabini reservoirs fell to 89,471 cusecs on Wednesday. Following this, the inflow at Hogenakkal fell to 90,000 cusecs in the evening.

However, with the river still in spate, the district administration continued to monitor the inflow. The flood warning issued by the administration remained in place, with the public being cautioned against venturing into the river in Hogenakkal and Uttamalai.